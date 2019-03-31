Kings' Jack Campbell: Draws rare start

Campbell will patrol the blue paint for Saturday's home clash against the Blackhawks, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Campbell has started just three of the past 15 games for the Kings, and is 1-2-0 to go along with a 2.36 GAA and .931 save percentage in that span. The Michigan native will face an offense that ranks eighth in goals per game this season (3.26). It will be Campbell's first time facing the Blackhawks in his career.