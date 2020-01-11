Kings' Jack Campbell: Draws start Saturday
Campbell will protect the road net in Carolina on Saturday.
Campbell is coming off arguably his best start of the season, turning away 44-of-46 shots in a win over Vegas on Thursday. After a strong rookie campaign, the 28-year-old netminder owns a disappointing .901 save percentage and 2.86 GAA this season. A matchup in Carolina certainly won't make things any easier.
