Kings' Jack Campbell: Draws start versus Boston
Campbell will protect the home net in Saturday's game versus the Bruins, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Campbell has only made one other start since the All-Star break, allowing just one goal on 30 shots to beat the Devils. He's been a stellar spot starter this year with a .933 save percentage in 18 outings, but it's been tough to secure wins behind the league's second-worst offense. That has changed lately, however, as the Kings have averaged 3.83 goals per game over the last six.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...