Kings' Jack Campbell: Draws start versus Boston

Campbell will protect the home net in Saturday's game versus the Bruins, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Campbell has only made one other start since the All-Star break, allowing just one goal on 30 shots to beat the Devils. He's been a stellar spot starter this year with a .933 save percentage in 18 outings, but it's been tough to secure wins behind the league's second-worst offense. That has changed lately, however, as the Kings have averaged 3.83 goals per game over the last six.

