Kings' Jack Campbell: Draws Tuesday start
Campbell will be the road starter for Tuesday's game against the Coyotes, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
In Campbell's first start of the season, he shut down the league's second-best offense -- the Golden Knights -- to one goal on 42 shots. The task appears much easier Tuesday against a Coyotes team that has scored more than two goals just once in the last five contests and averages 2.4 goals per game this season -- second-worst in the league.
