Kings' Jack Campbell: Draws unenviable road start

Campbell was the first goalie off the ice at practice, suggesting he'll start Monday's game in Calgary, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Campbell should get the first leg of this back-to-back while Jonathan Quick gets the easier start Tuesday in Edmonton. It could be a long night for the backup in Calgary, as the Flames lead the league with a whopping 4.27 goals per game at home.

