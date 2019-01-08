Kings' Jack Campbell: Drops fourth straight game

Campbell turned aside 26 of 28 shots in Monday's loss to the Sharks.

Campbell has now lost his fourth consecutive start, but virtually no blame can be placed on the 27-year-old's shoulders since he yielded just six goals and posted a .955 save percentage in that span. Meanwhile, the Kings provided him just two goals of offensive support during the stretch. Campbell earned this start even though there weren't back-to-back games, so the Kings may be looking to give him more action moving forward since the season appears to be lost.