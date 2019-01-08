Kings' Jack Campbell: Drops fourth straight game
Campbell turned aside 26 of 28 shots in Monday's loss to the Sharks.
Campbell has now lost his fourth consecutive start, but virtually no blame can be placed on the 27-year-old's shoulders since he yielded just six goals and posted a .955 save percentage in that span. Meanwhile, the Kings provided him just two goals of offensive support during the stretch. Campbell earned this start even though there weren't back-to-back games, so the Kings may be looking to give him more action moving forward since the season appears to be lost.
More News
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Tending twine in San Jose•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Extraordinary effort not enough•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Recalled to Los Angeles•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Embarks on conditioning stint•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Out through Christmas break•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...