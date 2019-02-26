Kings' Jack Campbell: Drops to Lightning
Campbell yielded three goals on 31 shots in Monday's shootout loss to the Lightning.
It's tough to keep the highest-scoring team in the league to just three goals, and he allowed a score on three of four of the Lightning's shootout tries. Campbell lost his third straight decision and saw his save percentage to drop to .924. He now has a 7-12-1 record.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...