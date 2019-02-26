Kings' Jack Campbell: Drops to Lightning

Campbell yielded three goals on 31 shots in Monday's shootout loss to the Lightning.

It's tough to keep the highest-scoring team in the league to just three goals, and he allowed a score on three of four of the Lightning's shootout tries. Campbell lost his third straight decision and saw his save percentage to drop to .924. He now has a 7-12-1 record.

