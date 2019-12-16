Kings' Jack Campbell: Earns rare road win
Campbell kicked out 22 of 24 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
Campbell quieted the low-scoring Red Wings for his first road victory since the opening week of the season. He was given a 4-0 lead to work with before losing his shutout bid midway through the third period. Campbell's play has been rather inconsistent behind starter Jonathan Quick and he doesn't figure to see an uptick in playing time anytime soon.
