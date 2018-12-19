Kings' Jack Campbell: Embarks on conditioning stint
Campbell (knee) was sent to OHL Ontario for a conditioning assignment Wednesday.
Campbell won't return until after Christmas, but in general, an injured goaltender being loaned for conditioning purposes suggests that he's already cleared multiple hurdles in the recovery process and simply needs reps to get back into playing shape. Cal Peterson has held his own as Campbell's replacement, crafting a 4-4-1 record, 2.57 GAA and .927 save percentage over 10 games.
