Campbell saved 44 of 46 shots in a 5-2 win over the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Campbell faced twice as many shots as Malcolm Subban at the other end, but the former performed to a much higher standard. The 27-year-old improved to 7-7-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 16 starts this season. Campbell's good showings have often alternated with poor ones -- a little consistency could see him start to steal playing time from Jonathan Quick.