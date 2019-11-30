Kings' Jack Campbell: Expected starter Saturday
Campbell was the first goalie off during morning skate, implying he'll guard the home goal Saturday against the Jets, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Campbell hasn't slotted into a game since Nov. 18, as Jonathan Quick has taken the last five starts, but since the team is on the second half of back-to-back outings, Campbell will get another shot. The 29-year-old has struggled this year with an .886 save percentage and 3-4-1 record. It won't get any easier against the Jets, who have won six of their last seven contests and averaged 3.6 goals per gme in that stretch.
