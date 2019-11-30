Campbell was the first goalie off during morning skate, implying he'll guard the home goal Saturday against the Jets, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Campbell hasn't slotted into a game since Nov. 18, as Jonathan Quick has taken the last five starts, but since the team is on the second half of back-to-back outings, Campbell will get another shot. The 29-year-old has struggled this year with an .886 save percentage and 3-4-1 record. It won't get any easier against the Jets, who have won six of their last seven contests and averaged 3.6 goals per gme in that stretch.