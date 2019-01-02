Kings' Jack Campbell: Extraordinary effort not enough

Campbell steered away 46 of 47 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Golden Knights.

Campbell made his first NHL start since Nov. 10 -- he was rehabbing a knee injury -- and was perfect until he allowed a power-play goal to Brandon Pirri early in the third period. Unfortunately, Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury remained perfect through all 60 minutes, although he faced just 17 shots in the process. It was the most shots Campbell faced in a game since his career debut back in 2013, when he yielded six goals. Campbell now has a .930 save percentage but sports a 5-8-0 record due to a continued lack of offensive support.