Kings' Jack Campbell: Facing Hurricanes

Campbell will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Hurricanes, Josh Cooper of The Athletic reports.

Campbell hasn't been great this season, posting a 3.48 GAA and .885 save percentage through two appearances, but he's picked up two wins over that span thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. If the 27-year-old continues to get results for the Kings, he could supplant Jonathan Quick as the team's starter sooner rather than later. He'll look to keep rolling in a tough home matchup with a Carolina club that's gone 5-1-0 to start the season.