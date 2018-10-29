Kings' Jack Campbell: Gets first win in last five starts
Campbell made 22 saves Sunday in a 4-3 win over the Rangers.
Campbell had lost his previous four starts entering Sunday's contest and while he certainly didn't have his best stuff, wound up still coming away with the win anyway. It's been an up-and-down year for the 26-year-old netminder so far. Now the Kings and Campbell will enjoy three days off, with their next game scheduled Thursday against Philadelphia.
