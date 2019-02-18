Kings' Jack Campbell: Gets starting nod against Caps
Campbell will guard the cage versus Washington on Monday in order to give Jonathan Quick (illness) another day to recover, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.
Campbell gave up four goals on 24 shots (.833 save percentage) against the Bruins on Saturday, his worst outing of 2019. The young netminder could get some additional looks down the stretch with the Kings' season all but over, though Quick figures to continue seeing the bulk of the starts.
