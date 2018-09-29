Kings' Jack Campbell: Gets starting nod Friday

Campbell will protect the net Friday against the Golden Knights, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Campbell is in line to be Jonathan Quick's backup again this season, and a solid finish to the preseason would solidify that role. He had a rough outing Wednesday, though, allowing six goals on 19 shots to the Ducks. The Golden Knights' fiery offense will give Campbell plenty of chances to prove his worth.

