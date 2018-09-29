Kings' Jack Campbell: Gets starting nod Friday
Campbell will protect the net Friday against the Golden Knights, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Campbell is in line to be Jonathan Quick's backup again this season, and a solid finish to the preseason would solidify that role. He had a rough outing Wednesday, though, allowing six goals on 19 shots to the Ducks. The Golden Knights' fiery offense will give Campbell plenty of chances to prove his worth.
More News
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Peppered in loss to Ducks•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: In goal Wednesday•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Shaky in preseason debut•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Starting in Arizona•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Posts .924 save percentage in limited action•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Makes 20 saves to defeat Coyotes•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...