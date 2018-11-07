Kings' Jack Campbell: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Campbell will start in the blue paint Tuesday versus the Ducks.

Campbell will make his fifth straight start with Jonathan Quick (knee) still on injured reserve. The 26-year-old has won two of the previous four outings with a .906 save percentage and 2.53 GAA in that span. The Ducks, their cross-town rivals, have struggled through 15 games, sporting the second-worst Corsi For percentage (42.22) thus far, so it's a favorable matchup for Campbell to pull out another victory.

