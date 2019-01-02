Kings' Jack Campbell: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Campbell will tend the twine in Tuesday's road game versus the Golden Knights, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Campbell will make his first NHL start since Nov. 10, and he just returned from a two-game conditioning stint with AHL Ontario after rehabbing a knee injury. Campbell, who turns 27 years old Wednesday, has been outstanding with the big club this year, recording a .923 save percentage and 2.33 GAA in 13 games. The Golden Knights will be a worthy matchup, as they've won three straight games, scoring 11 goals along the way.