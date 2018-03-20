Kings' Jack Campbell: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Campbell will be the road starter in Tuesday's game against the Jets, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
It's the second half of back-to-back matchups for the Kings, and they want to make sure to prepare Campbell to play backup if they make the playoffs. Campbell has held his own this season in just three outings, posting a 1-0-1 record with a .918 save percentage. This will be one of his toughest tests of the season, though, with the Jets ranked fourth in the league with 3.3 goals per game.
