Kings' Jack Campbell: Gets starting nod
Campbell will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Wild, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Campbell has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Blue Jackets and Ducks while posting an exceptional 1.00 GAA and .966 save percentage over that span. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a third consecutive victory in a home matchup with a Minnesota team that's averaging 2.86 goals per game on the road this season, 15th in the NHL.
