Kings' Jack Campbell: Give up two in home loss

Campbell's 21 saves on 23 shots weren't enough Thursday, as the Kings fell, 3-1, to the Wild.

Minnesota's empty-netter with three seconds left gave the visitors one goal in each period, allowing the Wild to escape with a win in this tight-checking contest. Campbell will have to win a lot of low-scoring affairs with the Kings ranking near the bottom of the pack offensively, and he had managed to do so in each of his previous two starts. Owners with the luxury of rostering multiple established netminders should be picky with Campbell's matchups.