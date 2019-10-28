Campbell allowed five goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Campbell didn't have much help in this one, as every one of Chicago's five goals came from point-blank range. It hasn't mattered much whether it's Campbell or Jonathan Quick between the pipes since the Kings are the worst defensive team in the NHL in terms of goals against per game. Campbell has been the better performer statistically, for what it's worth, going 2-3-0 in his five starts with a 3.22 GAA and .880 save percentage. Avoid this situation altogether.