Campbell let in just one goal on 34 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Campbell was locked in all night, allowing just a Jack Roslovic goal on an odd-man rush in the third period. Campbell had to be big at the very end of the game, stoning Mark Scheifele in the dying seconds to preserve the win. The goalie improved to 4-4-1 with a 2.86 GAA and an .898 save percentage in nine starts this season.