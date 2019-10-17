Kings' Jack Campbell: Guarding goal Thursday

Campbell will crouch in the crease Thursday when the Sabres visit the Staples Center, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Campbell has split starts with Jonathan Quick evenly through the first six games, but he will be the first one to break the every other game trend Thursday by starting back-to-back contests. He took the loss last time out despite posting his best performance of the season, stopping 21 of the 22 shots he faced. The Sabres, who have averaged 2.67 goals per game through three contests on the road this season, should present a sizable challenge for the 27-year-old netminder.