Kings' Jack Campbell: Hard-luck loser Saturday
Campbell turned aside 35 of 36 shots Saturday night, taking a 1-0 loss to Calgary.
Campbell deserved so much better than this. Any time you can hold an offense like the Flames to one goal, you deserve to win the game. Unfortunately for him, Campbell got no help from his teammates, but that doesn't take away from the game he played or the fact that he's conceded just five times in his past four games. Even though he's got a tough matchup with Toronto up next, he's playing well enough to maintain a spot in your lineup.
