Kings' Jack Campbell: Heading back in right direction

Campbell stopped 30 of 31 shots in a 4-1 victory against the Ducks on Tuesday.

After a really strong start, Campbell's save percentage is well below .900 percentage in his last eight games. However, he has stopped 56 of 58 shots (.966 save percentage) in his last two starts, so Campbell may be trending in the right direction again. Even still, it's hard to be optimistic about Campbell's long-term value because the Kings don't appear to be capable of winning a lot of games this season.