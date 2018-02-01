Kings' Jack Campbell: Heads back to AHL Ontario
Campbell was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Thursday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Campbell didn't need to clear waivers to get sent back to the top development affiliate. He's been taken off the parent club's roster with Jonathan Quick (undisclosed) activated from injured reserve ahead of a road contest against the Predators. It's clear that Campbell is No. 3 on the organizational depth chart, so there shouldn't be much fantasy interest in him.
