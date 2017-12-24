Kings' Jack Campbell: Heads to big club on emergency basis

Campbell was recalled to the Kings under emergency conditions Saturday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Campbell isn't expected to play at all and was just called up for added depth headed into the break. He's only appeared in two NHL games, one of which he got torched for six goals on 47 shots in the 2013-14 season. However, Campbell's performance in the AHL last season was solid, as he accrued a record of 31-15-6, .914 save percentage, 2.52 GAA and five shutouts.