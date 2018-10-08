Kings' Jack Campbell: Holds off Red Wings for home win

Campbell set aside 36 of 38 shots in Sunday's 4-2 home win over the Red Wings.

This was a battle of the backups, as Campbell -- who received the starting nod in place of an injured Jonathan Quick (lower body) -- successfully countered ex-King Jonathan Bernier for LA's first win of the young season. Campbell has only appeared in seven career contests, but he was a first-round (11th overall) draft pick (2010), therefore, his instant success may not be a mirage.