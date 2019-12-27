Kings' Jack Campbell: In goal Friday
Campbell will tend the twine for Friday's road clash with the Sharks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Campbell will take the first game of the Kings' back-to-back, which will give starter Jonathan Quick an extra day off before squaring off with the Canucks on the road Saturday. In 13 appearances this year, Campbell is 5-6-2 with a disappointing 2.91 GAA. If the youngster can step his game up, he could steal a few starts away from Quick down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.