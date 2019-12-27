Campbell will tend the twine for Friday's road clash with the Sharks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Campbell will take the first game of the Kings' back-to-back, which will give starter Jonathan Quick an extra day off before squaring off with the Canucks on the road Saturday. In 13 appearances this year, Campbell is 5-6-2 with a disappointing 2.91 GAA. If the youngster can step his game up, he could steal a few starts away from Quick down the stretch.