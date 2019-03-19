Kings' Jack Campbell: In goal Monday

Campbell will draw the start against the Jets on Monday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Campbell has made just one start this month, yielding four goals in a March 11 loss to Arizona. Overall, the 27-year-old has enjoyed a strong rookie season with a .924 save percentage and 2.32 GAA. Unfortunately, it hasn't translated to a good record as he sits at 7-12-1.

