Kings' Jack Campbell: In goal Thursday
Campbell will get the starting nod for Thursday's road clash with Montreal, Sean Farrell of NHL.com reports.
Campbell has performed well as the stand-in for Jonathan Quick (lower body),as he has posted a 1-1-0 record with a 2.03 GAA and .948 save percentage. The netminder will likely see the bulk of the starts during Quick's absence, but does have Peter Budaj looking over his shoulder.
