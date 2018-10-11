Kings' Jack Campbell: In goal Thursday

Campbell will get the starting nod for Thursday's road clash with Montreal, Sean Farrell of NHL.com reports.

Campbell has performed well as the stand-in for Jonathan Quick (lower body),as he has posted a 1-1-0 record with a 2.03 GAA and .948 save percentage. The netminder will likely see the bulk of the starts during Quick's absence, but does have Peter Budaj looking over his shoulder.