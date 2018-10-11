Kings' Jack Campbell: In goal Thursday

Campbell will get the starting nod for Thursday's road clash with Montreal, Sean Farrell of NHL.com reports.

Campbell has performed well as the stand-in for Jonathan Quick (lower body),as he has posted a 1-1-0 record with a 2.03 GAA and .948 save percentage. The netminder will likely see the bulk of the starts during Quick's absence, but does have Peter Budaj looking over his shoulder.

More News
Our Latest Stories