Kings' Jack Campbell: In goal Wednesday
Campbell will get the starting nod against the Ducks on Wednesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Campbell will head into Wednesday's contest having won out on the backup job following the reassignment of Peter Budaj to the minors. The 26-year-old Campbell should see action in 20-30 games this season behind starter Jonathan Quick.
