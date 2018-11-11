Kings' Jack Campbell: In net Saturday

Campbell led the Kings out onto the ice Saturday against the Flames, indicating that he'll get the nod in net, Dennis Bernstein of NHL Network reports.

Campbell will be opposed by fellow backup David Rittich, though the Flames are dressing Rittich voluntarily while Jonathan Quick's knee injury has removed him as an option for Los Angeles. To Campbell's credit, he's more than held his own despite a lack of goal support, posting a 5-6-0 record, 2.46 GAA and .918 save percentage.