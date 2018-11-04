Kings' Jack Campbell: In net Saturday
Campbell will man the home crease Saturday against the Blue Jackets, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Campbell comes in with a 3-5-0 record, 2.89 GAA and .906 save percentage, so Los Angeles is certainly smarting from the loss of Jonathan Quick (knee). This matchup against a Blue Jackets team that averages 3.58 goals per game and gives up 3.67 could be a high-scoring affair, if the Kings' league-worst offense (2.00 goals per game) can keep up.
