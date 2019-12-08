Kings' Jack Campbell: Leading Kings on Saturday
Campbell will start Saturday's game versus the Flames, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Campbell allowed three goals on 19 shots in his last start, a 4-2 loss to Anaheim. He'll be looking for a better result Saturday when he takes on a Calgary team that's won four of its last five games but have struggled to score this season, ranked 29th in the league with an average of 2.47 goals per game.
