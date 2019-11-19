Campbell stopped 24 of 27 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Coyotes.

Campbell wasn't at his best Monday, but he didn't get any goal support either. He's allowed exactly three goals in each of his three appearances in November, going 1-1-1 in that span. Campbell has a 3-4-1 record, a 3.09 GAA and an .886 save percentage in eight games this year.