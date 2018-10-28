Kings' Jack Campbell: Likely starter Sunday
Campbell will likely start Sunday against the Rangers after the Kings announced Jonathan Quick (lower body) will be out indefinitely, per NHL.com.
With Quick out indefinitely, Campbell will be the primary goalie for Los Angeles. The Kings plan to call up Peter Budaj to back up Campbell while Quick rehabs the injury.
