Kings' Jack Campbell: Likely to remain starter for now
Jonathan Quick (lower body) is still not skating, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports, paving the way for Campbell to continue to hold the No. 1 goaltending job.
Campbell has performed admirably in his first two outings, stopping 73 of 75 shots against Detroit and Winnpeg. With Montreal and Ottawa up next on the schedule, Campbell has an excellent chance to post good numbers for those owners who have turned to him in Quick's absence. If his play continues, the job is his as long as Quick remains sidelined.
