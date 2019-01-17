Kings' Jack Campbell: Looking for first win of 2019
Campbell will start Thursday's game in Dallas, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Campbell is still looking for his first win since returning from injury. He'll be making his third start since re-entering the fold and could be in tough against Dallas. The Stars, despite having lost three straight, remain an impressive 14-7-2 at home this season
