Kings' Jack Campbell: Makes 18 saves in relief
Campbell allowed three goals on 21 shots in relief during an 8-4 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.
The Oilers absolutely whopped the Kings, scoring seven goals at even strength. At least Campbell was able to make 18 saves, but this wasn't the follow-up performance owners were hoping for after he posted a shutout against the division-leading Flames on Monday. Winning has been tough for Campbell to do, but he owns a 2.32 GAA and a .925 save percentage despite an 8-13-1 record in 27 appearances this season.
