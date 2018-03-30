Kings' Jack Campbell: Makes 20 saves to defeat Coyotes
Campbell stopped 20 of 22 shots in Thursday's win over Arizona.
It was just the second win of the season for Campbell, who has made five appearances thus far. The 26-year-old backup is sporting a .924 save percentage and turned in a great performance against the Coyotes to earn his team two huge points in the playoff race. He likely won't see much more action behind Jonathan Quick moving forward, but Campbell proved Thursday he could be worth a look when he does get that rare start.
