Kings' Jack Campbell: Makes 21 saves in loss to Leafs

Campbell stopped 21 of 25 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 26-year-old got beat inside the first minute, and the Kings never really climbed back into it. Campbell still has a strong .922 save percentage through five games to begin the season, and he should continue to see plenty of work while Jonathan Quick (lower body) remains on IR.

More News
Our Latest Stories