Kings' Jack Campbell: Makes 21 saves in loss to Leafs
Campbell stopped 21 of 25 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The 26-year-old got beat inside the first minute, and the Kings never really climbed back into it. Campbell still has a strong .922 save percentage through five games to begin the season, and he should continue to see plenty of work while Jonathan Quick (lower body) remains on IR.
