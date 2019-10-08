Kings' Jack Campbell: Making season debut

Campbell will defend the blue paint in Tuesday's road game against the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Campbell played well behind a porous Kings defense last season, compiling a 10-14-1 record while posting an admirable 2.30 GAA and .928 save percentage in 31 appearances. The 27-year-old American will look to pick up his first victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Calgary club that has potted six goals through its first two games of 2019-20.