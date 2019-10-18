Kings' Jack Campbell: No support in loss
Campbell allowed three goals on 24 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Sabres on Thursday.
This wasn't Campbell's best effort of the year by any means, but he's now been on the wrong end of a shutout in his last two starts. The 27-year-old has allowed 11 goals in four games but has only a 2-2-0 record to show for it. The Kings next take the ice at home Saturday versus the Flames.
