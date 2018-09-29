Kings' Jack Campbell: One goal too many
Campbell turned aside 28 shots, giving up only one goal in Los Angeles' 2-0 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.
Campbell was on the bench for Braydon McNabb's empty-netter with three seconds remaining in the third period. Despite a strong performance, the 26-year-old got saddled with the loss, his team unable to solve Marc-Andre Fleury down the other end. Campbell should see spot duty in 2018-19 but remains a largely irrelevant fantasy commodity.
More News
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Peppered in loss to Ducks•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: In goal Wednesday•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Shaky in preseason debut•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Starting in Arizona•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Posts .924 save percentage in limited action•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...