Kings' Jack Campbell: One goal too many

Campbell turned aside 28 shots, giving up only one goal in Los Angeles' 2-0 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.

Campbell was on the bench for Braydon McNabb's empty-netter with three seconds remaining in the third period. Despite a strong performance, the 26-year-old got saddled with the loss, his team unable to solve Marc-Andre Fleury down the other end. Campbell should see spot duty in 2018-19 but remains a largely irrelevant fantasy commodity.