Kings' Jack Campbell: Out 4-6 weeks

Campbell has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus and will miss 4-6 weeks .

Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports that Campbell will have surgery Tuesday to repair the damage to his knee. The injury bug has feasted in LA's crease this season, having taken both Campbell (knee) and Jonathan Quick (knee) out of action. The nightmare season doesn't get any easier with Los Angeles set to face the Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Expect veteran Peter Budaj to get the start against Toronto.