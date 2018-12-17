Kings' Jack Campbell: Out through Christmas break

Campbell (knee) will not return to the lineup before the Christmas break, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Campbell has been out of action since Nov. 10, a stretch of 18 games, and will now miss at least the Kings' next three contests. Once given the green light to play, the netminder may have to compete with Cal Petersen for the backup role behind Jonathan Quick.

