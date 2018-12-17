Kings' Jack Campbell: Out through Christmas break
Campbell (knee) will not return to the lineup before the Christmas break, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Campbell has been out of action since Nov. 10, a stretch of 18 games, and will now miss at least the Kings' next three contests. Once given the green light to play, the netminder may have to compete with Cal Petersen for the backup role behind Jonathan Quick.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...