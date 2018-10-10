Kings' Jack Campbell: Outstanding despite loss

Campbell turned away 37 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

With Jonathan Quick (lower body) still on injured reserve, Campbell kept the Kings in it for the second straight game -- he stopped 36 of 38 shots in Sunday's win over the Red Wings. That starts Campbell out with a .948 save percentage and 2.00 GAA through two outings. With that stat line, he's basically a lock to stay in the blue paint when the Kings travel to Montreal on Thursday.