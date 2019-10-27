Campbell will man the crease for Sunday's contest in Chicago, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Campbell will make his first start since Oct. 17 where he allowed three goals on 24 shots in a loss to Buffalo. He's recorded a 2.76 GAA and .897 save percentage in four appearances this season. It doesn't look great on paper, but it's noticeably better than Jonathan Quick's poor start to the season. Neither is a reliable fantasy option right now.